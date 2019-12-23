Arizona 7 10 3 7 27
Seattle 7 0 0 6 13
First Quarter

Sea_Bellore 3 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 8:50.

Ari_Drake 80 run (Gonzalez kick), 8:33.

Second Quarter

Ari_Fitzgerald 21 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:16.

Ari_FG Gonzalez 22, :22.

Third Quarter

Ari_FG Gonzalez 46, 11:36.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 30, 14:56.

Sea_FG Myers 51, 10:02.

Ari_Drake 3 run (Gonzalez kick), 4:18.

A_69,022.

___

Ari Sea
First downs 21 13
Total Net Yards 412 224
Rushes-yards 40-253 20-91
Passing 159 133
Punt Returns 5-40 2-23
Kickoff Returns 4-90 2-33
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 15-27-0 16-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-8 5-36
Punts 6-42.8 7-44.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 5-47 7-55
Time of Possession 34:53 25:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, Drake 24-166, K.Murray 6-40, Hundley 6-35, Kirk 2-9, D.Johnson 2-3. Seattle, Carson 8-40, Moore 1-19, Homer 5-16, Prosise 4-14, Wilson 2-2.

PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 11-18-0-118, Hundley 4-9-0-49. Seattle, Wilson 16-31-0-169.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Fitzgerald 4-48, Drake 3-18, Williams 2-36, Cooper 2-14, Arnold 1-20, Clay 1-16, Byrd 1-11, D.Johnson 1-4. Seattle, Homer 6-26, Hollister 5-64, Turner 1-23, Moore 1-21, Carson 1-20, Lockett 1-12, Bellore 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Arizona, Gonzalez 45.