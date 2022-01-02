Arizona 25, Dallas 22

Arizona 3 10 9 3 \u2014 25 Dallas 0 7 0 15 \u2014 22 First Quarter Ari_FG Prater 24, 7:46. Second Quarter Ari_Wesley 1 pass from K.Murray (Prater kick), 5:27. Dal_Gallup 21 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:25. Ari_FG Prater 53, :00. Third Quarter Ari_Wesley 19 pass from K.Murray (pass failed), 9:39. Ari_FG Prater 26, 4:01. Fourth Quarter Dal_C.Wilson 2 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 13:49. Ari_FG Prater 38, 8:32. Dal_Cooper 4 pass from Prescott (C.Wilson pass from Prescott), 4:42. ___ Ari Dal First downs 23 19 Total Net Yards 399 301 Rushes-yards 32-127 17-45 Passing 272 256 Punt Returns 1--5 2-15 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-58 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 27-39-0 25-39-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-14 1-1 Punts 3-40.333 4-48.75 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1 Penalties-Yards 7-45 10-88 Time of Possession 34:42 25:18 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Arizona, Edmonds 18-53, K.Murray 9-44, Dortch 1-24, Ward 2-3, Benjamin 2-3. Dallas, Prescott 5-20, Elliott 9-16, Pollard 3-9. PASSING_Arizona, K.Murray 26-38-0-263, Banjo 1-1-0-23. Dallas, Prescott 24-38-0-226, C.Wilson 1-1-0-31. RECEIVING_Arizona, Ertz 7-41, Kirk 6-79, Edmonds 5-29, Wesley 4-30, Green 3-74, Ward 1-23, Dortch 1-10. Dallas, Schultz 6-54, C.Wilson 6-35, Lamb 3-51, Pollard 3-49, Gallup 3-36, Cooper 3-18, Elliott 1-14. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 43.