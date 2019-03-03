Argentine Pella wins first career title at Brazil Open

SAO PAULO (AP) — Third seed Guido Pella of Argentina claimed his first professional title at the Brazil Open on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Pella beat Chile's Christian Garin 7-5, 6-3 in an all-South American final.

The last time an Argentine player lifted the trophy was Federico Delbonis five years ago.

It was only the second meeting of the two finalists. The previous occasion saw Pella win in the second round of last year's Argentina Open.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports