Araúz recalled, hits 3-run homer to lift BoSox past Indians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jonathan Araúz hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning after being recalled before the game due to Boston's COVID-19 case, sending the Red Sox to a 4-3 win on Friday night over the Cleveland Indians.
Araúz drove a 3-2 pitch from James Karinchak (7-4) over the wall in right to rally the Red Sox, who began the series by placing infielders Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo on the COVID-19 injured list.