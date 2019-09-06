Antonio Brown returns to Raiders, plans to play opener

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden said star receiver Antonio Brown is back with the team and is expected to play the season opener after a run-in with general manager Mike Mayock had put him in jeopardy of being suspended.

Gruden spoke briefly at the beginning of practice Friday and said everybody is "ready to move on." Gruden said the plan is for Brown to play Monday night at home against Denver.

Brown was sent home from the facility on Thursday after a confrontation the previous day at practice with Mayock. Brown had posted a letter earlier Wednesday from Mayock detailing nearly $54,000 in fines for missing a practice and walkthrough.

