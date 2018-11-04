Antetokounmpo gets a triple-double as Bucks rout Kings

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Milwaukee. Photo: Morry Gash, AP

Sacramento Kings' Nemanja Bjelica drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Milwaukee. Sacramento Kings' Nemanja Bjelica drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Milwaukee. Photo: Morry Gash, AP

Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova steals the ball from Sacramento Kings' Nemanja Bjelica during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova steals the ball from Sacramento Kings' Nemanja Bjelica during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Milwaukee. Photo: Morry Gash, AP

Sacramento Kings' Nemanja Bjelica tries to shoot past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Milwaukee. Sacramento Kings' Nemanja Bjelica tries to shoot past Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Milwaukee. Photo: Morry Gash, AP





Photo: Morry Gash, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Antetokounmpo gets a triple-double as Bucks rout Kings 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double this season with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Milwaukee Bucks rout the Sacramento Kings 144-109 on Sunday.

The Bucks improved to 8-1 — the best nine-game start in franchise history. They set a season high for points in a game and also set the franchise record for 3s made with 22.

Antetokounmpo completed the triple-double with his 10th assist when he found Pat Connaughton in the corner for 3 and a 108-82 lead as time expired in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo finally went to the bench with 7:48 left in the fourth and the Bucks comfortably ahead 118-90.

He pushed the lead to 78-54 with two thunderous dunks seconds apart in the third quarter. He slammed one home and then dunked again on a pass from Khris Middleton after a turnover by De'Aaron Fox on the Kings' ensuing possession.

Antetokounmpo's first triple-double came against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 24th when he had 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists.

Justin Jackson set a career-high with 22 points, Buddy Hield had 19 and De'Aaron Fox 15 for the Kings who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

The Bucks started to take over with 12-2 run in the second quarter, keyed by seven points from Malcolm Brogdon, and led 72-48 on Ersan Ilyasova's 3 with 49 seconds left before the half.

Ilyasova scored 15 points and Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe each added 13 as the Bucks surged to their best first half of scoring so far this season and led 72-50 heading into the third. Both teams let in fly from behind the arc. Milwaukee made 11 of 29 3-point attempts, including three by Ilyasova, to Sacramento's 6 for 19.

TIP-INS

Kings: Hield came in with five straight games of 20 or more points. . Willie Cauley-Stein went to the bench with his fifth foul at 9:13 of the third.

Bucks: G Sterling Brown was recalled from the Wisconsin Herd of the G League. The Bucks sent him to their affiliate to get some playing time.

UP NEXT:

Kings: Host Toronto on Wednesday.

Bucks: Play at Portland on Tuesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports