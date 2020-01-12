Another upset for Arizona St women, who beat No. 3 Oregon St

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Ja'Tavia Tapley scored 14 points, Robbi Ryan and Reili Richardson added 10 each and Arizona State got its second straight upset, beating No. 3 Oregon State 55-47 on Sunday.

The victory finished a memorable weekend for the Sun Devils (13-4, 3-2 Pac-12), who also beat No. 2 Oregon 72-66 on Friday night. It also capped a tough week for the sport's elite teams: No. 1 UConn, Oregon and Oregon State all lost and there will almost certainly be a shake-up in the national rankings on Monday.

Oregon State (15-1, 3-1) couldn't overcome a brutal shooting performance. The Beavers shot 19 of 61 (32%) from the field, including 2 of 20 from 3-point range.

Arizona State led 39-32 after the third quarter thanks to Jayde Van Hyfte's three-point play with 2 seconds left. She grabbed an offensive rebound and made a layup while being fouled.

The Sun Devils never trailed in the fourth quarter, though Oregon State tied it once at 45 on Destiny Slocum's 3-pointer with 2:31 left. Arizona State responded with the next eight points and hung on for the win.

Oregon State's Destiny Slocum (24) drives to the basket after faking out Arizona State's Robbi Ryan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz.

Arizona State is the first team to earn two straight wins over AP top-five teams in the regular season since 2010, when Stanford beat No. 4 Xavier and No. 1 UConn.

Arizona State jumped out to a 13-4 lead into the first quarter, holding Oregon State scoreless for the final 8 minutes. The Beavers shot 2 of 14 in the quarter and missed all five of their 3-point attempts.

Oregon State's scoreless drought continued well into the second quarter before Mikayla Pivec grabbed an offensive rebound and made a layup with 6:49 before halftime. The bucket did little to stop the offensive ineptitude — Arizona State led 24-14 at halftime after the Beavers shot 6 of 32 from the field (18.8%), including 0 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Pivec and Slocum scored 13 points apiece for Oregon State. Taylor Jones added 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Oregon State had its closest win of the year on Friday, needing a jumper with 1.4 seconds left to beat No. 18 Arizona 63-61. But it had no such magic on Sunday, missing several shots down the stretch.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers can take some comfort in knowing it almost won despite all the misses. It's a disappointing missed opportunity for the Beavers, who might have been the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in school history if they had won.

Arizona State: It was a season-changing weekend for the Sun Devils, who looked like they would be in the middle of the pack in the Pac-12. Instead, Arizona State looks like it could be one of the league's elite teams.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers return home to play California on Friday.

Arizona State: The Sun Devils go on the road to face Washington on Friday.

