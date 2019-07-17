Angels pitcher Noé Ramirez suspended for 3 games

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles pitcher Noé Ramirez has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount for throwing a pitch in the area of Houston outfielder Jake Marisnick's head, and Angels manager Brad Ausmus has been suspended a game and fined.

Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, announced the penalties Wednesday, a day after Ramirez drilled Marisnick between the shoulder blades with a 1-1 pitch in the sixth inning of the Angels' 7-2 home victory.

Marisnick was playing his first game against Los Angeles since his violent home plate collision with catcher Jonathan Lucroy.

Marisnick ran over Lucroy while trying to score in Houston nine days ago, leaving Lucroy with a concussion and a broken nose. He's out for at least three more weeks. Marisnick is currently appealing his two-game suspension for the collision.

