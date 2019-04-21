Angels 8, Mariners 6

Seattle Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Haniger rf 5 2 2 2 K.Clhun rf 5 0 1 1 Do.Sntn lf 4 0 2 1 Trout cf 3 1 2 0 Encrnco 1b 5 0 0 0 Bourjos pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Vglbach dh 4 0 0 0 Bour 1b 5 0 1 1 Healy 3b 3 1 2 0 Simmons ss 4 0 1 1 T.Mrphy c 4 1 2 2 Goodwin lf 2 2 1 1 D.Grdon 2b 4 1 2 1 K.Smith c 4 1 2 2 D.Moore ss 2 0 0 0 L Stlla dh 3 2 2 2 Bruce ph 0 0 0 0 Cozart 3b 4 0 0 0 T.Bckhm pr-ss 1 0 0 0 Fltcher 2b 4 2 1 0 M.Smith cf 3 1 0 0 Totals 35 6 10 6 Totals 34 8 11 8

Seattle 001 000 005—6 Los Angeles 020 101 22x—8

E_T.Murphy (1). DP_Seattle 2, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Haniger (10), Healy (10), T.Murphy (3), D.Gordon (2), K.Calhoun (4), Trout 2 (4), Simmons (8). HR_Haniger (7), T.Murphy (2), D.Gordon (2), Goodwin (3), K.Smith (1), La Stella 2 (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Leake L,2-2 6 6 4 4 2 4 Armstrong 1 3 2 2 1 0 Alaniz 1 2 2 1 1 2 Los Angeles Robles 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barria W,2-1 5 4 1 1 0 3 Buttrey H,5 1 2 0 0 1 0 Ramirez 1 2-3 3 4 4 1 3 Allen 0 1 1 1 1 0 Garcia S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

C.Allen pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Barria (Healy), by Leake (La Stella). WP_Allen.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Dana DeMuth; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:51. A_34,155 (45,050).