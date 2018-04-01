Angels 7, Athletics 4

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Cozart 2b 5 0 2 0 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 Trout cf 5 1 2 1 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Upton lf 3 1 1 1 M.Olson 1b 3 1 0 0 Pujols dh 5 0 0 0 K.Davis lf 4 0 0 0 K.Clhun rf 4 1 1 1 Joyce dh 3 1 2 0 A.Smmns ss 4 1 3 2 Pscotty rf 3 1 2 1 Vlbuena 3b 4 1 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 1 3 J.Marte 1b 4 1 3 1 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 Mldnado c 3 1 0 0 Powell cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 37 7 13 7 Totals 31 4 5 4

Los Angeles 020 020 300—7 Oakland 030 000 001—4

E_Powell (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Oakland 5. 2B_Trout (3), Valbuena (1), J.Marte 2 (2). HR_M.Chapman (1). SF_Upton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Ohtani W,1-0 6 3 3 3 1 6 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 0 Wood 1 0 0 0 1 1 Parker 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 Middleton S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Oakland Gossett L,0-1 4 6 4 4 2 0 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0 Buchter 1 2 0 0 0 1 Hatcher 2-3 4 3 2 0 0 Coulombe 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Casilla 2 0 0 0 0 1

Gossett pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

WP_Middleton.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_3:07. A_14,644 (46,765).