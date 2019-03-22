Angels 5, White Sox 4

Chicago Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia lf 4 1 2 1 J.Upton lf 1 1 0 0 J.Rndon lf 1 0 1 1 B.Snger lf 0 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 2 0 0 0 Calhoun dh 3 1 2 0 R.Goins pr 1 0 0 0 Ro.Pena pr 1 0 0 1 J.Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 M.Trout cf 3 1 1 3 M.Skole 1b 0 0 0 0 Bo.Way cf 1 0 0 0 Y.Alnso dh 2 0 1 0 A.Pjols 1b 3 0 0 0 Mrcedes pr 1 0 0 0 J.Urena 1b 0 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Gnzalez c 1 0 0 0 C.Jstus ss 1 1 1 0 D.Palka rf 3 0 0 0 J.Lcroy c 2 0 1 0 P.Tcker rf 1 1 0 0 J.Krger c 2 0 0 0 Andrson ss 2 0 1 0 L Stlla 2b 4 0 1 1 Curbelo ss 0 1 0 0 Bourjos rf 2 0 1 0 Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Hnter rf 2 1 1 0 Mendick 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Rojas 3b 3 0 0 0 A.Engel cf 2 1 1 0 Salcedo 2b 0 0 0 0 Dawkins cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 7 2 Totals 31 5 8 5

Chicago 001 000 120—4 Los Angeles 300 000 011—5

E_McCann (1). DP_Chicago 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Chicago 12, Los Angeles 10. 2B_Rondon (2), Alonso (3), Calhoun (4), Lucroy (3). HR_Garcia (2), Trout (3). CS_Hunter (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Rodon 2 4 3 2 2 3 Marshall 2 0 0 0 0 0 Jones 1 1 0 0 0 0 Burr 1 0 0 0 0 1 Thompson 1 1 0 0 1 1 Katz BS, 0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 Ledo 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Schryver L, 0-0 0 0 1 0 3 0 Los Angeles Cahill 4 1-3 4 1 1 3 4 Bedrosian H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Garcia H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 Jennings H, 1 1 1 1 1 3 0 Hofacket BS, 6-7 1 1 2 2 1 0 Kelly W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Hofacket (Curbelo).

WP_Hofacket.

Balk_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Alex Mackay.

T_3:22. A_8,756