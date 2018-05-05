https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Angels-5-Mariners-0-12889979.php
Angels 5, Mariners 0
Updated 1:39 am, Saturday, May 5, 2018
|Los Angeles
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|K.Sager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Smmns ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Haniger rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vlbuena 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freitas c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|4
|Totals
|29
|0
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|210
|002—5
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
E_D.Gordon (3), A.Simmons (4), R.Rivera (1). DP_Los Angeles 3, Seattle 2. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Seattle 4. 2B_Trout (6), Ohtani (3), A.Simmons (9). 3B_Trout (2). SB_K.Calhoun (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Richards W,4-1
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Anderson H,5
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Leake L,3-3
|5
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Goeddel
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rzepczynski
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Lawrence
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
WP_Richards 2, Anderson, Lawrence.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:10. A_41,705 (47,943).
View Comments