Angels 4, Mariners 3

Seattle Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Haniger rf 4 0 2 1 K.Clhun rf 4 1 1 1 Span lf 4 0 1 0 Fltcher 2b 1 0 1 0 Cano 2b 4 0 0 0 Cowart pr-2b 2 0 0 0 Healy 1b 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 3 1 0 0 Seager 3b 3 1 1 0 Upton lf 4 1 1 3 Vglbach dh 4 1 1 2 Simmons ss 4 0 1 0 Freitas c 2 0 1 0 J.Marte 1b 3 0 2 0 Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 Zunino c 0 0 0 0 Briceno c 2 0 0 0 D.Grdon cf 3 1 1 0 Jose.Fr ph 1 0 0 0 An.Rmne ss 3 0 0 0 J.Hdson c 0 0 0 0 Hrmsllo cf 2 1 1 0 Yng Jr. ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 30 4 7 4

Seattle 001 200 000—3 Los Angeles 003 000 10x—4

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Seattle 3, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Haniger (34), Fletcher (18), Hermosillo (3). HR_Vogelbach (3), K.Calhoun (19), Upton (30). CS_Span (4), Ohtani (4), J.Marte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Gonzales 5 6 3 3 2 6 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 2 Vincent L,3-4 1 1 1 1 0 0 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 Los Angeles Barria 5 6 3 3 1 3 Cole W,2-2 2 0 0 0 0 3 Anderson H,22 1 1 0 0 0 0 Buttrey S,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Barria, Warren.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_2:55. A_35,578 (45,050).