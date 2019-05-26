https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Angels-3-Rangers-2-13897314.php
Angels 3, Rangers 2
|Texas
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher lf-ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pence lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L Stlla 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Frsythe 2b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rengifo ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Da.Sntn pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Knr-Flf c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cozart 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guzman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Garneau c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walsh ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Odor ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Texas
|000
|000
|002—2
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|002—3
E_Fletcher (2). DP_Texas 2. LOB_Texas 8, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Guzman (7), Fletcher (7), K.Calhoun (11). HR_K.Calhoun (10). SB_Andrus (9). CS_Odor (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Texas
|Minor
|6
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Chavez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelley L,3-1 BS,2
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|Skaggs
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Buttrey H,10
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bedrosian H,5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles W,2-0 BS,1
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
HBP_by Skaggs (Gallo).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:11. A_36,392 (45,050).
View Comments