Angels 3, Rangers 1

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo rf 4 0 1 0 K.Clhun rf 4 0 1 1 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Trout cf 4 2 2 2 Andrus ss 4 0 2 0 Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 Mazara dh 4 0 0 0 Pujols dh 3 0 1 0 Gallo lf 3 1 1 1 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 0 L Stlla 2b 3 0 0 0 Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 Cozart 3b 3 0 0 0 Mathis c 3 0 0 0 Goodwin lf 3 1 1 0 Pence ph 1 0 0 0 Bourjos lf 0 0 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 1 0 Fltcher ss 3 0 1 0 Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 29 3 6 3

Texas 000 100 000—1 Los Angeles 001 001 01x—3

E_H.Robles (1), K.Calhoun (1). DP_Texas 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Texas 7, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Odor (2), Goodwin (2). HR_Gallo (3), Trout 2 (3). SB_Andrus (2), DeShields (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Lynn L,0-1 7 5 2 2 1 5 Chavez 1 1 1 1 0 2 Los Angeles Pena 4 2-3 4 1 1 2 7 Anderson W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Robles H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Buttrey H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Allen S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:52. A_41,089 (45,050).