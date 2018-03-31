Los AngelesOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Kinsler 2b4010Semien ss4010
Vlbuena 3b0000Smlnski cf3000
Trout cf4211Powell ph-cf1000
Upton lf4020Lowrie 2b4010
Pujols 1b4000K.Davis dh2100
Cozart 3b-2b4000M.Olson 1b4010
K.Clhun rf3000Pscotty rf4010
A.Smmns ss3020M.Chpmn 3b4010
Young dh3000Lucroy c3011
Mldnado c3000Pinder lf2000
Joyce ph-lf2010
Totals32261Totals33171
Los Angeles100000001—2
Oakland000000001—1

E_Joyce (1). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Oakland 8. 2B_Joyce (1). HR_Trout (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Skaggs W,1-061-330005
Wood H,22-310000
Middleton H,1110001
Parker S,1-1121112
Oakland
Manaea L,0-172-341107
Petit1-300000
Pagan121100

HBP_by Skaggs (Davis), by Wood (Lucroy). WP_Pagan.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:48. A_27,665 (46,765).