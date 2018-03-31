Angels 2, Athletics 1

Los Angeles Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 1 0 Vlbuena 3b 0 0 0 0 Smlnski cf 3 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 2 1 1 Powell ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Upton lf 4 0 2 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 1 0 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 2 1 0 0 Cozart 3b-2b 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 0 K.Clhun rf 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 1 0 A.Smmns ss 3 0 2 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 1 0 Young dh 3 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 0 1 1 Mldnado c 3 0 0 0 Pinder lf 2 0 0 0 Joyce ph-lf 2 0 1 0 Totals 32 2 6 1 Totals 33 1 7 1

Los Angeles 100 000 001—2 Oakland 000 000 001—1

E_Joyce (1). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Oakland 8. 2B_Joyce (1). HR_Trout (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Skaggs W,1-0 6 1-3 3 0 0 0 5 Wood H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Middleton H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 Parker S,1-1 1 2 1 1 1 2 Oakland Manaea L,0-1 7 2-3 4 1 1 0 7 Petit 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pagan 1 2 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Skaggs (Davis), by Wood (Lucroy). WP_Pagan.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:48. A_27,665 (46,765).