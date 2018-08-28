https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Angels-10-Rockies-7-13187087.php
Angels 10, Rockies 7
|Colorado
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Fltcher 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|C.Gnzal rf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Ohtani dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|Story ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pujols 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliday dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|J.Marte pr-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Desmond 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Dahl lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|F.Arcia c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ward 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta ph-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Cowart 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Yng Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|6
|Totals
|34
|10
|10
|8
|Colorado
|002
|000
|140—
|7
|Los Angeles
|000
|401
|05x—10
E_Story (10). DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B_LeMahieu (27), Dahl (8), K.Calhoun (14). HR_LeMahieu (12), Wolters (3), Trout (31), Ohtani (15). SB_C.Gonzalez (5), Story (20), K.Calhoun (6), J.Marte (1). SF_Simmons (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Gray
|6
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|0
|1
|McGee
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino L,6-3 H,28
|2-3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Oh BS,5
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Los Angeles
|Despaigne
|4
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Buttrey
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Alvarez H,9
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Anderson H,16
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Jerez H,3
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Johnson W,5-3 BS,3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ramirez S,1-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Despaigne pitched to 1 batter in the 5th
J.Anderson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_Anderson, Johnson.
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:37. A_35,305 (45,050).
