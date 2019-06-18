https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Angels-10-Blue-Jays-5-14009475.php
Angels 10, Blue Jays 5
|Los Angeles
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L Stlla 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Sogard dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Trout cf
|5
|2
|4
|3
|Biggio lf-rf
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Grrr Jr 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Clhun rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|T.Hrnan cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bour 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grichuk rf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Lucroy c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Tovar ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Drury 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|10
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Los Angeles
|071
|011
|000—10
|Toronto
|100
|000
|220—
|5
E_Tovar (1). DP_Los Angeles 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Trout (17), Ohtani (3), K.Calhoun (14), Bour (4). HR_Trout (20), Ohtani (9), Upton (1), K.Calhoun (15), Biggio 2 (5), Grichuk (13). CS_Trout (2). SF_Bour (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|L.Garcia
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pena W,5-1
|6
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|No.Ramirez
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buttrey
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J.Anderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E.Jackson L,1-5
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|2
|0
|Gaviglio
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Kingham
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Phelps
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mayza
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Hudson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Pena pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
WP_Pena.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:06. A_15,227 (53,506).
