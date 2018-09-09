Angels 1, White Sox 0

Los Angeles Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi K.Clhun rf 4 0 1 1 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 1 0 Fltcher ss 5 0 0 0 Rondon 3b 3 0 0 0 Trout cf 4 0 2 0 Y.Sanch ph 1 0 1 0 Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 A.Grcia dh 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 3 0 0 0 Jose.Fr 1b 3 1 1 0 K.Smith pr 0 0 0 0 Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 4 0 0 0 Cowart 2b 3 0 0 0 LaMarre lf 3 0 0 0 Briceno c 2 0 0 0 Dlmnico ph 1 0 0 0 Moncada 2b 3 0 2 0 Engel cf 2 0 0 0 Cordell rf 2 0 0 0 Palka ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 31 0 5 0

Los Angeles 000 000 100—1 Chicago 000 000 000—0

DP_Los Angeles 1. LOB_Los Angeles 10, Chicago 6. 2B_Ohtani (17). CS_Ohtani (3). S_Engel (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Los Angeles Heaney W,9-9 7 3 0 0 0 12 Buttrey H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1 Parker H,3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Alvarez S,1-4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Chicago Lopez 6 2 0 0 3 10 Hamilton L,0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Frare 0 1 0 0 0 0 Minaya 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Santiago 2-3 0 0 0 3 1 Ruiz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Frare pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

HBP_by Parker (Davidson). WP_Heaney, Parker.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:17. A_24,020 (40,615).