Anei helps lead Oklahoma State over Kansas State 64-59

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Yor Anei scored 15 and had seven rebounds, Lindy Waters III added 12 points and Oklahoma State beat Kansas State 64-59 on Tuesday night.

Jonathan Laurent had 11 points and Cameron McGriff provided 10 and the Cowboys (12-12, 2-9 Big 12) picked up their first win against Kansas State since 2017 and now sit in a tie for ninth place in the conference with the Wildcats.

Mike McGuirl led the Wildcats (9-15, 2-9) with a season-high 16 points. Cartier Diarra added 15 points and Makol Mawien had 11 as Kansas State lost its fourth straight game.

Oklahoma State hit just two 3-pointers, but shot 18 of 27 from the free-throw line. The Wildcats made seven 3’s and were 12-of-22 shooting from the line.

The Cowboys outrebounded the Wildcats 38-29 and outscored Kansas State 30-22 in the paint.

The Cowboys went 22 of 43 from the field (51%) while holding the Wildcats to just 20-of-56 shooting (35.7%). Both teams combined for just one made field goal in the final five minutes of the first half.

Kansas State forward Makol Mawien, middle, rebounds against Oklahoma State forward Yor Anei (14) and guard Avery Anderson III (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: This is a tough loss for the Wildcats knowing this was a game they could’ve won. K-State will be even more fueled for its rematch on the road in March.

Oklahoma State: Fought hard for its first conference road win of the season and has won two of its last three games.

UP NEXT

Kansas State travels to TCU on Saturday.

Oklahoma State returns home to host Texas Tech on Saturday.

