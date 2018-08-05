Andrew Putnam takes lead in Barracuda Championship

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Andrew Putnam took the lead Saturday in the Barracuda Championship, three points ahead of playing partner Sam Saunders in the PGA Tour's only modified Stableford scoring event.

Putnam had eight birdies and a bogey at windy Montreux Golf and Country Club, scoring 15 points under the format that awards eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double bogey or worse.

Chasing his first PGA Tour victory, the 29-year-old from Tacoma, Washington, had 38 points overall.

Saunders, Arnold Palmer's grandson, eagled the par-5 13th and 18th in a 12-point round. He's also winless on the tour.

Chad Campbell was third at 32 points after a 22-point day. Shane Lowry eagled the last in an eight-point round to join Monday qualifier John Oda at 29 points. Oda scored 13 points in the round.