Miami Marlins pinch hitter Brian Anderson hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves during a baseball game in Miami, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

Miami Marlins pinch hitter Brian Anderson hits a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves during a baseball game in Miami, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

Photo: Joe Skipper, AP