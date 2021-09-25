Anderson rushes for 236 yards, 2 long TDs in 23-10 Army win

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Christian Anderson ran for a pair long first-half touchdowns and Army remained undefeated with a 23-10 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Anderson sprinted 72 yards on Army's third play then eclipsed that personal best with a 75-yard score in the second quarter. He had a career-high 236 yards rushing on 15 carries before leaving with just over six minutes to go in the fourth quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. Anderson had to exit the game twice in the first half with injuries before returning both times.

It was a 42-yard run by Anderson in which he broke free of tacklers near the Army goal line that might have been the game's big play. Anderson's scamper came after a goal-line stand and was part of a 18-play drive that took nearly 11 minutes and ended with Anthony Adkins' 4-yard score early in the fourth quarter for a 23-3 lead.

A 21-yard field goal by Cole Talley after Reikan Donaldson blocked a RedHawks punt made it 17-3 at halftime. At that point, Army had outgained Miami 232-72 with all the Black Knights' yardage on the ground, 174 by Anderson on nine carries.

Army gained all of its 384 yards on the ground with five pass attempts incomplete.

Brett Gabbert threw for 193 yards that included an 80-yard touchdown by Kevin Davis, who eluded defenders down the right sideline for the only RedHawks (1-3) touchdown.

Army is 4-0 for the first time since 1996 after its 13th straight home victory.

