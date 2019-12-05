Anderson gets $1,775,000 from Giants, could earn $2,625,000

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Left-hander Tyler Anderson has a $1,775,000 salary as part of his contract with the San Francisco Giants and would earn $2,625,000 if he is healthy for most of the season and pitches 130 or more innings.

Anderson’s deal, announced Tuesday, includes $500,000 in roster bonuses and $350,000 in performance bonuses.

He would get $125,000 each for 60, 90, 120 and 150 days on the active roster, $75,000 each for 85 and 100 innings, and $100,000 apiece for 115 and 130 innings.

Anderson, who turns 30 on Dec. 30, was claimed off waivers from NL West-rival Colorado on Oct. 30 and is recovering from surgery on his left knee that derailed his 2019 season. He went 0-3 with an 11.76 ERA in five starts spanning 20 2/3 innings after making 32 starts in 2018.

Once healthy, Anderson is expected to compete for a rotation spot. The former first-round pick hopes to be ready by spring training. He has planned to rehab in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the Giants have their spring training complex.

San Francisco could lose 2014 World Series MVP and longtime lefty ace Madison Bumgarner in free agency this offseason.

