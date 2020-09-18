Andersen doubles down at Tour de France, wins Stage 19

CHAMPAGNOLE, France (AP) — That's deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France.

The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on Friday, with another cunningly timed attack.

Behind him, saving their last reserves of strength for a time trial on Saturday that will decide the Tour podium, race leader Primoz Roglic and his rivals preferred to coast to the finish while Andersen hared off for the prestige of the stage victory.

He left 11 other riders he'd been with in a breakaway for dead with an acceleration 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the finish in Champagnole in eastern France.

He held up two fingers at the line — one for each of his stage wins.

