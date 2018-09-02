Ancer takes 1-shot lead over DeChambeau at TPC Boston

Abraham Ancer chips onto the second green during the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.

Bryson DeChambeau places his ball on the second green during the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.

Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.

Fans reacts as Tiger Woods, right, walks to the sixth tee during the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.

Rory McIlroy hits out of a bunker on the fifth hole during the third round of the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.







NORTON, Mass. (AP) — Abraham Ancer of Mexico opened with three straight birdies on his way to a 6-under 65 to take a one-shot lead over a familiar figure going into the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship.

It wasn't Tiger Woods, but the guy playing with him — Bryson DeChambeau, who is coming off a four-shot victory in the first FedEx Cup playoff event and shot 63 on Saturday while playing with Woods for the first time in a tournament.

DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton (69) were one shot behind.

It figures to be another frantic Labor Day finish on the TPC Boston.

Ancer was at 13-under 200. Ten players were within four shots of the lead, a group that includes Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth. Woods shot 69 and was six back.