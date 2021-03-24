Anaheim Ducks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24, 2021 Anaheim Ducks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 67 Rickard Rakell 33 6 15 21 -9 8 0 0 1 104 .058 F 53 Maxime Comtois 32 9 10 19 2 16 0 0 1 53 .170 F 14 Adam Henrique 29 9 6 15 -6 4 1 0 2 54 .167 D 4 Cam Fowler 33 2 11 13 -6 12 0 0 0 52 .038 D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 33 2 11 13 -5 20 1 0 0 56 .036 F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 31 3 9 12 -8 15 3 0 1 49 .061 F 61 Troy Terry 26 6 6 12 4 8 0 0 0 40 .150 F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 33 6 5 11 -17 14 1 1 0 64 .094 F 23 Sam Steel 28 3 6 9 -4 6 0 0 0 23 .130 F 43 Danton Heinen 23 4 3 7 -2 0 1 0 1 40 .100 F 48 Isac Lundestrom 26 5 2 7 -9 14 0 0 0 38 .132 F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 29 3 3 6 -6 21 0 0 1 35 .086 D 47 Hampus Lindholm 18 2 4 6 -1 16 0 0 0 29 .069 F 24 Carter Rowney 19 0 6 6 -2 2 0 0 0 10 .000 F 38 Derek Grant 26 1 4 5 -3 15 0 1 0 33 .030 F 49 Max Jones 23 4 1 5 -10 13 2 0 0 38 .105 F 46 Trevor Zegras 13 1 4 5 2 2 0 0 0 22 .045 D 7 Ben Hutton 27 1 2 3 -13 6 0 0 0 41 .024 D 32 Jacob Larsson 33 0 3 3 -17 10 0 0 0 29 .000 D 76 Josh Mahura 11 1 2 3 -2 4 0 0 0 12 .083 F 21 David Backes 10 2 0 2 -3 2 0 0 1 24 .083 D 34 Jamie Drysdale 3 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 9 .111 D 28 Jani Hakanpaa 33 0 1 1 -2 20 0 0 0 32 .000 F 0 Andrew Agozzino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 40 Vinni Lettieri 5 0 0 0 -3 0 0 0 0 7 .000 D 42 Josh Manson 7 0 0 0 -2 6 0 0 0 5 .000 F 12 Sonny Milano 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 45 Andy Welinski 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 33 71 115 186 -121 242 9 2 8 910 .078 OPPONENT TOTALS 33 110 175 285 116 220 23 4 22 964 .114 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 36 John Gibson 23 1312 3.11 6 12 5 3 68 639 0.894 0 0 2 30 Ryan Miller 12 631 3.52 3 6 1 0 37 308 0.88 0 0 0 41 Anthony Stolarz 1 40 3.0 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.857 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 33 2008 3.24 9 18 6 3 107 961 .886 71 115 242 OPPONENT TOTALS 33 2008 2.09 24 5 4 1 69 908 .922 110 175 220 More for youSportsTop-seeded UConn routs Syracuse, headed to 27th straight...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn freshman guard Nika Muhl out for NCAA second-round...By Doug Bonjour