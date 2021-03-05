Anaheim Ducks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 5, 2021 Anaheim Ducks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 53 Maxime Comtois 23 9 6 15 5 12 0 0 1 44 .205 D 4 Cam Fowler 23 2 10 12 -2 2 0 0 0 37 .054 F 67 Rickard Rakell 23 3 9 12 -3 4 0 0 1 72 .042 F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 21 2 7 9 -3 15 2 0 0 38 .053 F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 23 4 5 9 -12 10 1 0 0 49 .082 F 23 Sam Steel 22 2 5 7 -2 6 0 0 0 19 .105 F 43 Danton Heinen 18 3 3 6 -2 0 1 0 1 32 .094 D 47 Hampus Lindholm 18 2 4 6 -1 16 0 0 0 29 .069 F 24 Carter Rowney 19 0 6 6 -2 2 0 0 0 10 .000 D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 23 0 6 6 -5 16 0 0 0 37 .000 F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 21 3 2 5 -2 10 0 0 1 22 .136 F 14 Adam Henrique 19 4 1 5 -12 4 0 0 0 31 .129 F 48 Isac Lundestrom 16 5 0 5 2 6 0 0 0 25 .200 F 61 Troy Terry 18 2 3 5 -2 6 0 0 0 26 .077 F 38 Derek Grant 17 0 4 4 -2 15 0 0 0 21 .000 F 49 Max Jones 13 3 1 4 -2 13 2 0 0 20 .150 F 21 David Backes 9 2 0 2 -1 2 0 0 1 23 .087 D 32 Jacob Larsson 23 0 2 2 -7 2 0 0 0 17 .000 D 76 Josh Mahura 5 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 .200 D 28 Jani Hakanpaa 23 0 1 1 3 14 0 0 0 21 .000 D 7 Ben Hutton 17 0 1 1 -9 4 0 0 0 25 .000 F 46 Trevor Zegras 5 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 .000 F 0 Andrew Agozzino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 40 Vinni Lettieri 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 42 Josh Manson 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Sonny Milano 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 .000 D 45 Andy Welinski 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 23 47 78 125 -60 171 6 0 5 629 .075 OPPONENT TOTALS 23 67 107 174 56 167 12 4 15 662 .101 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 36 John Gibson 19 1077 2.79 5 10 4 3 50 518 0.903 0 0 2 30 Ryan Miller 5 302 2.98 1 2 1 0 15 142 0.894 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 23 1400 2.83 6 12 5 3 65 660 .899 47 78 171 OPPONENT TOTALS 23 1400 1.96 17 5 1 0 45 627 .925 67 107 167 More for youSportsUConn football starts 2021 spring season behind offseason...By Maggie VanoniSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers second freshman to be named Big...By Doug Bonjour