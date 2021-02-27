Anaheim Ducks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, FEB. 27, 2021 Anaheim Ducks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 53 Maxime Comtois 20 8 5 13 2 12 0 0 1 34 .235 D 4 Cam Fowler 20 2 7 9 -4 2 0 0 0 30 .067 F 33 Jakob Silfverberg 20 4 4 8 -9 6 1 0 0 47 .085 F 15 Ryan Getzlaf 18 1 6 7 -3 13 1 0 0 31 .032 F 67 Rickard Rakell 20 1 6 7 -6 4 0 0 1 61 .016 F 43 Danton Heinen 17 3 3 6 -2 0 1 0 1 32 .094 D 47 Hampus Lindholm 17 2 4 6 -1 14 0 0 0 27 .074 F 24 Carter Rowney 19 0 6 6 -2 2 0 0 0 10 .000 F 23 Sam Steel 19 2 4 6 -2 6 0 0 0 19 .105 F 20 Nicolas Deslauriers 19 3 2 5 -2 10 0 0 1 22 .136 D 22 Kevin Shattenkirk 20 0 5 5 -5 16 0 0 0 32 .000 F 38 Derek Grant 15 0 4 4 -1 13 0 0 0 20 .000 F 14 Adam Henrique 16 3 1 4 -8 4 0 0 0 22 .136 F 61 Troy Terry 17 2 2 4 -3 6 0 0 0 23 .087 F 49 Max Jones 11 3 0 3 -2 13 2 0 0 14 .214 F 21 David Backes 8 2 0 2 -1 2 0 0 1 21 .095 D 32 Jacob Larsson 20 0 2 2 -8 2 0 0 0 15 .000 F 48 Isac Lundestrom 13 2 0 2 -1 4 0 0 0 17 .118 D 76 Josh Mahura 3 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 4 .250 D 28 Jani Hakanpaa 20 0 1 1 3 10 0 0 0 17 .000 D 7 Ben Hutton 14 0 1 1 -7 4 0 0 0 20 .000 F 0 Andrew Agozzino 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 F 40 Vinni Lettieri 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 42 Josh Manson 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 1 .000 F 12 Sonny Milano 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 .000 D 45 Andy Welinski 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 46 Trevor Zegras 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 .000 TEAM TOTALS 20 39 64 103 -62 153 5 0 5 537 .073 OPPONENT TOTALS 20 56 88 144 59 149 8 3 12 579 .097 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 36 John Gibson 16 899 2.67 5 8 3 3 40 436 0.908 0 0 2 30 Ryan Miller 5 302 2.98 1 2 1 0 15 142 0.894 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 20 1216 2.75 6 10 4 3 55 578 .903 39 64 153 OPPONENT TOTALS 20 1216 1.85 14 5 1 0 37 535 .927 56 88 149 More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn at Butler: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy Doug BonjourSports'The future is female': Renee Montgomery part of group to...By Mike Anthony