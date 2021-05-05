Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2

Anaheim 0 1 1 1 — 3 St. Louis 1 0 1 0 — 2 Anaheim won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, St. Louis, Hoffman 17 (O'Reilly, Faulk), 11:52 (pp). Penalties_Scandella, STL (Tripping), 2:46; Mikkola, STL (Fighting), 6:55; Comtois, ANA (Fighting), 6:55; Jones, ANA (Holding), 11:13; Zegras, ANA (Elbowing), 13:33. Second Period_2, Anaheim, Jones 7 (Carrick, Fowler), 12:57. Penalties_Shattenkirk, ANA (High Sticking), 16:52. Third Period_3, Anaheim, Fleury 3 (Terry), 2:15. 4, St. Louis, Clifford 4 (Barbashev), 5:29. Penalties_Clifford, STL (Holding), 15:32. Overtime_None. Penalties_None. Shootout_Anaheim 1 (Zegras NG, Terry G), St. Louis 0 (Perron NG, Schenn NG, O'Reilly NG). Shots on Goal_Anaheim 9-8-16-2_35. St. Louis 11-7-6-2_26. More for youSports'Exceeding expectations': Boys volleyball picks up where...By Scott EricsonSportsFuture UConn players Amari DeBerry, Azzi Fudd, Ayanna...By Doug Bonjour Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; St. Louis 1 of 3. Goalies_Anaheim, Stolarz 4-3-0 (26 shots-24 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 16-14-7 (35-33). A_0 (19,150). T_2:39. Referees_Pierre Lambert, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Kory Nagy.