Anaheim 1, Vegas 0

Anaheim 0 0 1 — 1 Vegas 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_None. Second Period_None. Third Period_1, Anaheim, Comtois 6 (Fowler, Rakell), 12:18. Shots on Goal_Anaheim 13-8-7_28. Vegas 4-7-10_21. Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 2; Vegas 0 of 2. Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 5-4-3 (21 shots-21 saves). Vegas, Fleury 5-1-0 (28-27). A_0 (17,367). T_2:11. Referees_TJ Luxmore, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Travis Toomey. More for youSportsNo. 2 UConn at Georgetown: Time, TV and what you need to...By Doug BonjourSportsCT Rink Association changes course, to allow one parent...By Joe Morelli