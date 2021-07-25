American League Team Statistics

Through July 25 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Toronto 3198 487 846 156 7 149 465 .265 Houston 3369 532 894 181 6 126 511 .265 Boston 3355 504 863 212 11 130 473 .257 L.A. Angels 3295 463 846 184 10 130 441 .257 Chicago White Sox 3194 491 811 170 19 106 463 .254 Kansas City 3188 402 779 140 18 97 381 .244 Minnesota 3303 451 804 163 12 138 416 .243 Detroit 3270 431 783 127 20 115 417 .239 Baltimore 3240 403 767 164 9 108 391 .237 N.Y. Yankees 3177 404 747 122 6 125 374 .235 Tampa Bay 3359 492 784 173 14 124 467 .233 Oakland 3294 438 767 166 13 124 409 .233 Cleveland 3133 412 717 137 14 119 393 .229 Texas 3276 383 741 120 16 109 366 .226 Seattle 3203 407 699 137 6 124 391 .218 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Tampa Bay 60 39 892.0 746 270 933 3.58 Houston 60 39 883.0 726 330 895 3.62 Chicago White Sox 58 40 842.2 717 296 970 3.63 Oakland 56 44 887.2 815 267 837 3.71 N.Y. Yankees 51 46 855.2 724 290 914 3.77 Toronto 49 45 816.2 734 296 867 4.01 Boston 60 39 874.1 859 339 927 4.06 Seattle 53 46 868.2 812 315 822 4.42 Cleveland 48 48 831.0 756 334 882 4.52 Detroit 47 53 862.1 821 344 792 4.57 Texas 35 64 867.0 870 303 782 4.75 L.A. Angels 48 49 851.2 805 375 919 4.84 Minnesota 42 57 860.0 858 289 817 4.89 Kansas City 41 55 830.0 835 376 831 5.07 Baltimore 33 64 838.1 884 338 811 5.45