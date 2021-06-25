American League Team Statistics

Through June 25 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 2615 437 734 151 6 101 417 .281 Toronto 2487 365 649 118 6 109 346 .261 Boston 2546 373 652 163 9 92 350 .256 L.A. Angels 2498 360 637 131 8 98 341 .255 Chicago White Sox 2408 356 601 120 13 71 328 .250 Minnesota 2509 338 615 126 8 107 315 .245 Kansas City 2410 308 585 105 15 72 292 .243 Oakland 2517 353 600 130 12 98 331 .238 Baltimore 2483 294 583 122 8 84 284 .235 N.Y. Yankees 2439 300 572 91 5 98 276 .235 Detroit 2477 296 574 97 17 80 285 .232 Texas 2496 298 575 90 10 84 284 .230 Tampa Bay 2590 367 587 131 7 91 348 .227 Cleveland 2346 310 532 101 11 84 293 .227 Seattle 2441 304 525 120 5 87 295 .215 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 44 30 635.2 537 211 736 3.36 Tampa Bay 45 31 692.0 565 212 725 3.37 Houston 47 28 672.2 540 239 667 3.52 N.Y. Yankees 40 34 659.2 550 207 697 3.57 Oakland 46 31 679.2 647 206 631 3.92 Toronto 38 35 633.2 568 230 667 3.98 Cleveland 41 31 628.2 540 259 702 4.11 Boston 44 31 660.0 656 271 706 4.20 Seattle 39 37 665.2 606 244 614 4.42 Detroit 32 43 654.0 636 272 603 4.58 Texas 27 48 663.2 688 233 605 4.69 Kansas City 33 40 632.1 618 287 650 4.75 L.A. Angels 36 38 652.2 622 289 725 4.85 Minnesota 31 43 649.1 655 226 606 4.89 Baltimore 23 52 645.0 673 252 647 5.41 More for youSportsKodaira, Hickok share lead as big names struggle at...By Joe MorelliSportsReagan Cink enjoying final weeks as father Stewart's...By Joe Morelli