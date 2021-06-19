American League Team Statistics

Through June 19 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 2387 384 653 137 5 92 365 .274 Toronto 2309 334 600 102 6 104 316 .260 Boston 2375 352 612 154 7 87 329 .258 L.A. Angels 2350 346 601 121 8 93 328 .256 Chicago White Sox 2278 344 575 114 13 67 317 .252 Minnesota 2325 316 567 118 8 100 296 .244 Kansas City 2235 288 541 95 15 68 273 .242 Baltimore 2291 280 548 118 8 74 270 .239 Oakland 2303 323 544 120 10 90 303 .236 N.Y. Yankees 2278 272 529 82 4 88 249 .232 Tampa Bay 2420 346 557 123 7 84 330 .230 Cleveland 2182 296 502 98 11 78 280 .230 Detroit 2309 271 530 87 16 75 262 .230 Texas 2301 274 526 82 10 74 260 .229 Seattle 2313 288 500 116 5 81 279 .216 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 43 27 602.2 493 198 699 3.24 Tampa Bay 43 28 644.1 529 193 670 3.34 N.Y. Yankees 36 33 614.2 514 186 645 3.59 Houston 41 28 618.2 504 224 613 3.68 Oakland 44 27 629.2 597 187 581 3.83 Toronto 33 35 588.2 539 221 620 4.08 Cleveland 38 29 585.2 509 241 656 4.18 Boston 42 28 615.1 617 248 663 4.26 Seattle 36 36 627.2 584 232 574 4.50 Detroit 29 41 609.0 583 253 569 4.55 Kansas City 31 37 589.0 570 257 610 4.66 Texas 25 44 609.2 628 215 565 4.68 L.A. Angels 35 35 611.2 584 270 668 4.91 Minnesota 28 41 601.1 612 208 568 4.98 Baltimore 23 46 592.0 601 218 594 5.15 More for youSportsFosdick repeats as Connecticut Amateur champion, tops...By Joe MorelliSportsWorld No. 1, defending champ Dustin Johnson headlines...By Joe Morelli