American League Team Statistics

Through June 10 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 2113 328 573 122 5 72 309 .271 Toronto 1994 289 513 91 6 85 272 .257 Boston 2094 303 534 138 4 75 281 .255 Chicago White Sox 1970 299 499 92 13 61 278 .253 L.A. Angels 2055 291 512 100 8 80 275 .249 Minnesota 2056 280 499 105 7 86 261 .243 Baltimore 2031 251 492 110 8 67 241 .242 Kansas City 1958 258 470 84 14 57 245 .240 N.Y. Yankees 2036 240 475 75 2 75 219 .233 Oakland 2041 274 474 105 10 77 255 .232 Tampa Bay 2152 312 492 110 7 76 297 .229 Texas 2082 246 474 73 9 68 232 .228 Detroit 2000 228 453 73 14 62 222 .227 Cleveland 1913 243 425 89 10 69 231 .222 Seattle 2009 248 420 103 3 69 240 .209 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 37 24 521.1 435 171 602 3.25 Tampa Bay 39 24 574.2 468 179 600 3.32 N.Y. Yankees 33 29 553.1 443 167 598 3.42 Houston 35 26 547.2 446 201 553 3.73 Oakland 37 26 557.2 533 170 517 3.87 Boston 37 25 544.1 526 219 590 3.94 Toronto 31 28 511.1 470 191 537 4.00 Cleveland 32 27 513.2 445 218 564 4.17 Detroit 25 36 529.0 489 218 504 4.36 Kansas City 29 31 519.2 490 236 539 4.52 Texas 24 39 557.2 563 195 516 4.53 Seattle 31 32 548.2 507 204 506 4.56 L.A. Angels 30 32 541.2 512 241 601 4.84 Minnesota 24 37 530.1 527 187 493 4.87 Baltimore 22 39 527.0 531 193 532 4.97