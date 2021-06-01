American League Team Statistics

Through June 1 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Houston 1834 284 489 99 5 60 267 .267 Boston 1790 269 464 119 4 69 249 .259 Toronto 1761 261 455 81 4 77 247 .258 Chicago White Sox 1742 267 445 85 11 53 249 .255 L.A. Angels 1794 239 441 82 8 66 226 .246 Kansas City 1693 218 404 74 10 48 206 .239 Minnesota 1775 246 424 95 5 72 229 .239 Tampa Bay 1872 273 433 103 6 67 258 .231 Texas 1824 221 422 64 8 63 209 .231 Baltimore 1786 202 410 94 7 55 195 .230 N.Y. Yankees 1750 202 400 59 2 62 184 .229 Oakland 1802 231 407 88 8 70 213 .226 Detroit 1759 194 395 62 13 48 189 .225 Cleveland 1701 209 369 77 8 62 198 .217 Seattle 1735 208 356 84 3 61 202 .205 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA N.Y. Yankees 29 25 478.1 374 146 526 3.20 Chicago White Sox 33 21 459.1 384 156 530 3.23 Tampa Bay 35 20 501.0 409 150 517 3.38 Houston 29 24 476.2 393 181 478 3.87 Toronto 27 25 449.1 405 163 468 3.91 Cleveland 29 24 462.2 380 201 512 3.93 Boston 32 21 464.1 442 181 499 3.99 Oakland 31 25 495.2 479 154 465 4.01 Detroit 22 32 467.0 435 193 441 4.32 Seattle 28 27 477.2 430 179 431 4.33 Kansas City 26 26 450.2 415 211 471 4.35 Texas 22 33 484.1 484 169 446 4.46 Minnesota 22 31 462.1 443 164 446 4.57 Baltimore 17 37 464.0 466 177 466 4.97 L.A. Angels 24 30 469.2 455 222 524 5.06 More for youSports5 storylines to watch in 2021 CIAC Girls Outdoor Track...By Dan NowakSports5 athletes to watch in 2021 CIAC Girls Outdoor Track and...By Dan Nowak