American League Team Statistics

Through May 10 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 1197 187 320 78 3 43 170 .267 L.A. Angels 1129 157 293 49 4 44 145 .260 Houston 1156 172 300 66 5 38 164 .260 Chicago White Sox 1065 164 272 51 6 27 153 .255 Texas 1207 158 299 41 4 46 150 .248 Minnesota 1083 150 262 58 4 44 142 .242 Toronto 1109 160 265 39 1 48 150 .239 Kansas City 1079 137 252 49 10 31 129 .234 Baltimore 1136 131 260 56 2 35 124 .229 Tampa Bay 1213 153 269 60 3 37 142 .222 N.Y. Yankees 1110 138 246 39 0 46 130 .222 Oakland 1152 150 252 45 6 46 141 .219 Detroit 1090 111 231 35 7 34 109 .212 Cleveland 1045 136 219 48 7 40 130 .210 Seattle 1111 142 233 54 2 40 137 .210 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Chicago White Sox 19 13 276.1 220 100 316 3.16 N.Y. Yankees 18 16 306.2 242 87 355 3.23 Cleveland 18 14 284.2 224 107 311 3.51 Tampa Bay 19 17 324.0 276 104 329 3.81 Toronto 17 16 285.2 263 97 277 3.91 Houston 18 16 299.0 252 106 302 3.94 Boston 22 13 309.1 285 119 328 3.96 Baltimore 15 19 298.2 265 111 283 4.13 Oakland 21 15 318.0 311 99 308 4.16 Seattle 18 17 302.2 270 114 255 4.16 Minnesota 12 20 279.1 255 97 265 4.29 Texas 18 18 320.2 319 97 309 4.32 Kansas City 16 17 289.0 274 127 287 4.80 L.A. Angels 15 18 291.2 282 143 347 5.12 Detroit 10 24 286.2 290 134 256 5.15