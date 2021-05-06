American League Team Statistics

Through May 6 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 1042 154 274 68 3 38 139 .263 L.A. Angels 995 132 256 40 3 40 121 .257 Chicago White Sox 958 143 244 43 4 25 132 .255 Houston 1018 144 257 58 4 29 136 .252 Kansas City 953 133 230 46 8 31 126 .241 Minnesota 969 137 232 51 4 39 129 .239 Texas 1065 131 252 32 4 38 125 .237 Toronto 965 134 227 33 1 38 124 .235 Baltimore 1036 120 236 50 2 32 113 .228 N.Y. Yankees 980 123 221 37 0 39 115 .226 Tampa Bay 1075 137 240 54 3 33 127 .223 Oakland 1028 135 226 41 5 42 127 .220 Cleveland 946 123 198 44 5 39 118 .209 Detroit 982 92 198 30 6 32 91 .202 Seattle 1003 127 202 49 2 35 122 .201 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA N.Y. Yankees 16 14 268.2 206 76 319 3.01 Chicago White Sox 16 13 249.1 201 91 289 3.36 Toronto 15 14 251.2 224 80 253 3.54 Cleveland 16 13 257.2 207 99 287 3.74 Boston 18 13 273.1 247 105 302 3.85 Seattle 17 15 277.2 232 107 237 3.89 Houston 15 15 263.0 221 95 268 3.90 Baltimore 15 16 271.2 236 100 259 3.98 Tampa Bay 17 15 289.1 250 91 289 3.98 Oakland 19 13 282.0 278 91 271 4.18 Minnesota 11 18 252.1 228 81 241 4.28 Texas 15 17 283.2 280 82 270 4.31 Kansas City 16 13 253.0 234 114 255 4.59 L.A. Angels 13 16 255.2 241 118 308 4.96 Detroit 9 22 260.2 251 119 227 5.14 More for youSports'Exceeding expectations': Boys volleyball picks up where...By Scott EricsonSportsYard Goats fans will be able to get vaccine and free ticketsBy Maggie Vanoni