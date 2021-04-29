American League Team Statistics

Through April 29 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 831 122 222 59 3 27 108 .267 L.A. Angels 804 111 213 32 3 32 100 .265 Chicago White Sox 744 110 194 34 4 21 99 .261 Houston 821 122 212 47 3 25 114 .258 Minnesota 771 102 186 38 2 29 97 .241 Kansas City 748 104 177 35 7 21 98 .237 Tampa Bay 845 109 194 46 3 26 101 .230 Texas 829 99 191 22 3 29 95 .230 Toronto 755 94 171 23 1 29 87 .226 Baltimore 795 87 178 41 2 22 82 .224 Oakland 801 106 173 30 5 30 99 .216 N.Y. Yankees 785 89 169 29 0 32 84 .215 Seattle 790 104 166 43 2 26 99 .210 Cleveland 746 90 156 35 4 30 87 .209 Detroit 766 74 159 26 6 28 74 .208 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA N.Y. Yankees 11 13 214.0 170 64 250 3.24 Toronto 11 12 198.2 173 64 194 3.35 Boston 16 9 221.1 190 89 235 3.66 Cleveland 11 12 204.2 162 76 220 3.74 Chicago White Sox 12 10 190.1 170 70 223 3.78 Seattle 13 12 214.2 183 88 189 3.90 Kansas City 15 8 201.0 185 82 208 3.99 Houston 13 11 212.0 181 71 210 3.99 Tampa Bay 13 12 226.1 197 69 226 4.06 Baltimore 10 14 209.2 195 74 200 4.16 Oakland 15 10 219.0 223 75 213 4.23 Minnesota 8 15 197.1 178 61 196 4.24 Texas 10 15 220.2 230 65 206 4.53 Detroit 8 16 206.2 184 91 178 4.53 L.A. Angels 12 11 203.2 196 84 237 5.13 More for youSportsUConn women's rowers file Title IX lawsuit in attempt to...By Maggie VanoniSportsConnecticut's top boys lacrosse performances for Week 2By Michael Fornabaio