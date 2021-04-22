American League Team Statistics

Through April 21 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 642 103 183 48 1 23 92 .285 L.A. Angels 552 85 147 18 3 25 74 .266 Minnesota 572 79 145 32 1 18 74 .253 Chicago White Sox 606 89 149 30 2 19 81 .246 Kansas City 547 79 133 27 5 17 74 .243 Houston 581 77 141 29 1 20 72 .243 Tampa Bay 651 94 154 38 2 21 87 .237 Toronto 591 74 135 18 1 21 68 .228 Oakland 608 90 135 24 5 25 82 .222 Baltimore 595 71 130 31 2 17 68 .218 Texas 625 74 136 16 3 20 70 .218 Seattle 559 74 120 26 1 19 72 .215 Detroit 569 62 121 20 3 22 62 .213 Cleveland 517 62 108 22 1 23 59 .209 N.Y. Yankees 551 59 113 20 0 17 55 .205 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA Toronto 8 10 154.2 137 53 143 3.14 N.Y. Yankees 6 11 153.0 125 49 188 3.41 Cleveland 8 8 140.2 108 51 161 3.45 Chicago White Sox 9 9 154.1 132 60 182 3.67 Boston 12 7 166.1 150 68 169 3.73 Seattle 11 7 155.2 125 67 143 3.87 Texas 9 10 169.0 161 48 168 4.15 Baltimore 8 10 155.2 148 53 154 4.16 Minnesota 6 11 144.1 135 47 153 4.36 Tampa Bay 10 9 172.1 158 54 169 4.60 Houston 7 10 148.0 131 60 147 4.62 Kansas City 10 7 148.0 147 65 142 4.68 Oakland 12 7 168.0 170 57 158 4.71 L.A. Angels 9 7 143.0 130 68 173 4.72 Detroit 7 11 152.2 138 76 143 4.95 More for youSportsMorgan Valley on leaving Hartford for UConn: Returning to...By Mike AnthonySportsSacred Heart's Zack Short makes MLB debut for Detroit...By Maggie Vanoni