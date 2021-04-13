American League Team Statistics

Through April 12 CLUB BATTING TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA Boston 329 58 93 25 0 13 51 .283 Houston 354 58 97 22 1 18 54 .274 Minnesota 324 55 85 22 1 13 52 .262 L.A. Angels 346 58 90 11 3 14 49 .260 Kansas City 271 40 65 8 1 9 38 .240 Chicago White Sox 339 55 80 14 0 12 48 .236 N.Y. Yankees 336 41 78 13 0 11 38 .232 Seattle 300 41 68 17 0 8 39 .227 Baltimore 320 40 72 15 1 9 37 .225 Tampa Bay 333 42 74 20 1 11 41 .222 Cleveland 282 40 62 13 0 15 38 .220 Toronto 343 42 74 11 0 11 37 .216 Texas 321 36 68 10 1 9 35 .212 Detroit 322 35 68 9 2 14 35 .211 Oakland 359 41 73 15 2 9 39 .203 ___ CLUB PITCHING TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA N.Y. Yankees 5 5 92.0 70 21 121 2.74 Minnesota 5 4 82.2 71 20 97 2.83 Cleveland 5 4 78.1 46 33 88 2.87 Toronto 4 6 90.0 76 33 93 3.10 Chicago White Sox 5 5 87.1 71 35 109 3.71 Houston 6 4 89.0 74 33 83 3.74 Boston 6 3 85.0 77 40 96 4.13 Tampa Bay 5 5 90.2 90 28 97 4.57 Texas 3 7 87.0 87 32 84 4.76 Kansas City 4 4 71.0 69 40 76 4.94 L.A. Angels 7 3 91.0 85 42 113 5.04 Baltimore 4 5 82.0 85 30 77 5.05 Seattle 5 4 82.0 80 41 84 5.27 Detroit 4 6 88.0 83 41 83 5.52 Oakland 4 7 99.0 112 44 80 6.09 More for youSportsThe UConn women will have a loaded roster next year....By Mike AnthonySportsFormer UConn guard Anna Makurat to pursue pro career in...By Doug Bonjour