THROUGH SEPTEMBER 18

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 28 23 3.18 51 7 1 17 455.0 371 170 161
Oakland 32 19 3.50 51 4 1 16 439.1 396 182 171
Chicago White Sox 33 18 3.53 51 5 1 13 449.0 383 194 176
Minnesota 31 22 3.63 53 3 0 16 448.1 395 189 181
Tampa Bay 34 18 3.74 52 3 0 19 457.2 419 208 190
N.Y. Yankees 30 21 4.13 51 1 2 14 422.2 370 217 194
Houston 25 26 4.43 51 0 0 14 446.2 403 238 220
Kansas City 21 30 4.44 51 4 1 15 438.0 432 239 216
Baltimore 22 30 4.45 52 1 0 9 450.2 418 252 223
Toronto 26 25 4.74 51 1 0 13 444.2 441 273 234
Texas 18 33 5.05 51 3 2 10 438.2 398 263 246
L.A. Angels 22 30 5.09 52 2 1 9 456.1 433 281 258
Seattle 22 29 5.42 51 0 1 13 437.0 408 273 263
Detroit 21 29 5.76 50 1 1 9 423.2 449 280 271
Boston 19 33 5.91 52 2 0 13 451.0 509 313 296

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 58 26 128 6 518 16
Oakland 54 13 139 5 426 13
Chicago White Sox 55 15 173 4 443 22
Minnesota 57 17 150 0 469 20
Tampa Bay 63 24 151 4 476 27
N.Y. Yankees 70 21 145 5 450 21
Houston 59 22 195 7 440 20
Kansas City 70 28 181 6 429 25
Baltimore 69 29 173 2 412 30
Toronto 78 13 218 7 450 14
Texas 67 25 212 3 424 19
L.A. Angels 62 19 172 8 444 23
Seattle 72 33 193 5 411 20
Detroit 78 30 171 1 380 16
Boston 87 25 217 2 458 24