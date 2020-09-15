https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15568630.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|3.24
|47
|6
|1
|16
|419.0
|341
|158
|151
|Chicago White Sox
|31
|16
|3.48
|47
|5
|1
|12
|414.0
|356
|177
|160
|Oakland
|30
|18
|3.64
|48
|3
|1
|15
|413.1
|376
|178
|167
|Minnesota
|30
|19
|3.66
|49
|3
|0
|16
|415.1
|369
|177
|169
|Tampa Bay
|30
|17
|3.85
|47
|3
|0
|17
|415.2
|387
|195
|178
|Toronto
|26
|20
|4.04
|46
|1
|0
|13
|407.2
|379
|215
|183
|N.Y. Yankees
|26
|21
|4.11
|47
|1
|2
|13
|383.2
|332
|197
|175
|Kansas City
|20
|28
|4.38
|48
|3
|1
|15
|413.0
|402
|224
|201
|Baltimore
|21
|26
|4.45
|47
|1
|0
|9
|410.2
|380
|231
|203
|Houston
|23
|24
|4.62
|47
|0
|0
|12
|410.2
|378
|229
|211
|L.A. Angels
|20
|28
|5.07
|48
|2
|1
|9
|420.1
|397
|258
|237
|Texas
|17
|30
|5.19
|47
|2
|1
|10
|405.2
|370
|251
|234
|Seattle
|22
|26
|5.33
|48
|0
|1
|13
|410.0
|377
|252
|243
|Detroit
|20
|26
|6.01
|46
|0
|1
|9
|387.2
|423
|265
|259
|Boston
|17
|31
|6.12
|48
|1
|0
|11
|413.0
|478
|296
|281
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|56
|20
|116
|4
|474
|15
|Chicago White Sox
|44
|14
|161
|4
|408
|18
|Oakland
|53
|13
|131
|5
|396
|12
|Minnesota
|52
|14
|142
|0
|435
|20
|Tampa Bay
|58
|22
|139
|4
|430
|24
|Toronto
|56
|11
|187
|7
|411
|9
|N.Y. Yankees
|64
|20
|132
|4
|411
|18
|Kansas City
|65
|28
|170
|6
|393
|25
|Baltimore
|65
|26
|154
|2
|371
|29
|Houston
|57
|22
|193
|7
|391
|18
|L.A. Angels
|55
|19
|163
|8
|411
|19
|Texas
|62
|24
|197
|3
|402
|17
|Seattle
|66
|31
|176
|5
|392
|14
|Detroit
|75
|30
|151
|1
|348
|15
|Boston
|83
|23
|207
|2
|414
|24
