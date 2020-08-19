Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 18

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 14 9 2.68 23 4 0 9 205.0 151 65 61
Minnesota 16 8 3.22 24 2 0 9 209.1 165 77 75
Houston 13 10 3.41 23 0 0 5 216.1 175 93 82
Oakland 16 8 3.83 24 1 0 10 218.1 200 98 93
Kansas City 9 14 4.02 23 0 0 7 195.0 180 103 87
Toronto 9 11 4.02 20 0 0 4 179.0 145 93 80
N.Y. Yankees 16 7 4.06 23 0 1 9 190.2 163 93 86
Chicago White Sox 13 11 4.16 24 2 0 6 210.0 199 105 97
Tampa Bay 15 9 4.23 24 1 0 9 208.2 213 108 98
Baltimore 12 11 4.76 23 1 0 7 204.0 190 120 108
Texas 10 12 4.87 22 2 1 7 192.1 168 112 104
L.A. Angels 8 16 4.95 24 1 1 3 214.1 203 132 118
Seattle 7 18 5.73 25 0 0 5 215.1 198 146 137
Detroit 9 12 5.87 21 0 0 5 184.0 189 122 120
Boston 6 18 6.36 24 1 0 3 208.0 244 156 147

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 24 12 57 1 244 12
Minnesota 29 4 66 0 208 7
Houston 23 12 101 6 206 10
Oakland 28 4 73 4 202 6
Kansas City 33 14 80 3 196 11
Toronto 26 1 89 4 186 5
N.Y. Yankees 28 8 68 3 192 8
Chicago White Sox 27 12 78 1 204 9
Tampa Bay 30 15 72 2 224 16
Baltimore 29 16 71 0 191 13
Texas 25 6 95 1 187 6
L.A. Angels 30 10 92 4 208 13
Seattle 35 19 103 1 203 7
Detroit 35 12 70 0 151 6
Boston 42 14 100 0 201 9