Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 12

CLUB W L ERA G CG SHO SV INN H R ER
Cleveland 10 9 2.57 19 4 0 7 168.0 118 51 48
Oakland 13 6 3.31 19 1 0 8 174.0 150 68 64
Minnesota 12 7 3.48 19 2 0 7 165.1 136 65 64
Tampa Bay 11 8 3.75 19 1 0 5 165.2 166 78 69
Kansas City 8 11 4.01 19 0 0 6 166.0 155 89 74
Toronto 6 9 4.03 15 0 0 4 134.0 103 70 60
Houston 8 10 4.09 18 0 0 3 169.1 156 87 77
Chicago White Sox 10 9 4.26 19 2 0 6 169.0 161 86 80
N.Y. Yankees 12 6 4.26 18 0 1 8 145.2 123 74 69
Texas 8 9 4.31 17 2 0 6 148.1 119 76 71
Baltimore 9 7 4.41 16 1 0 6 145.0 131 77 71
L.A. Angels 7 12 4.54 19 1 1 3 168.1 153 97 85
Detroit 9 7 5.23 16 0 0 5 141.0 139 84 82
Boston 6 12 5.24 18 1 0 3 158.0 169 95 92
Seattle 7 13 5.66 20 0 0 5 175.0 157 117 110

___

CLUB HR HBP BB IBB SO WP
Cleveland 22 10 48 1 202 8
Oakland 19 2 53 3 163 5
Minnesota 24 3 54 0 157 7
Tampa Bay 19 9 58 2 182 13
Kansas City 28 13 68 2 164 8
Toronto 18 1 68 2 138 5
Houston 21 10 81 5 156 10
Chicago White Sox 24 9 65 1 168 7
N.Y. Yankees 22 7 58 3 151 7
Texas 19 6 81 1 155 5
Baltimore 20 11 49 0 144 8
L.A. Angels 20 8 78 2 165 12
Detroit 21 10 47 0 118 5
Boston 25 10 76 0 149 4
Seattle 28 17 85 1 163 6