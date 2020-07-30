https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Pitching-15446090.php
American League Team Pitching
THROUGH JULY 29
|CLUB
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|CG
|SHO
|SV
|INN
|H
|R
|ER
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|2.13
|6
|1
|0
|3
|55.0
|39
|15
|13
|Texas
|2
|3
|2.40
|5
|1
|0
|2
|45.0
|30
|16
|12
|Toronto
|3
|3
|2.83
|6
|0
|0
|2
|54.0
|38
|20
|17
|Houston
|3
|3
|3.26
|6
|0
|0
|1
|58.0
|48
|25
|21
|Oakland
|3
|3
|3.44
|6
|1
|0
|2
|55.0
|53
|24
|21
|Tampa Bay
|4
|2
|3.50
|6
|0
|0
|2
|54.0
|52
|26
|21
|Minnesota
|4
|1
|4.09
|5
|1
|0
|2
|44.0
|39
|20
|20
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|4.24
|6
|0
|0
|1
|51.0
|41
|28
|24
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|1
|4.35
|4
|0
|1
|1
|31.0
|26
|15
|15
|L.A. Angels
|2
|4
|4.47
|6
|0
|0
|1
|52.1
|46
|29
|26
|Detroit
|4
|2
|5.60
|6
|0
|0
|4
|53.0
|48
|34
|33
|Boston
|2
|4
|5.83
|6
|0
|0
|1
|54.0
|62
|36
|35
|Chicago White Sox
|2
|4
|6.23
|6
|1
|0
|0
|52.0
|51
|36
|36
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|6.94
|4
|0
|0
|1
|35.0
|41
|28
|27
|Seattle
|2
|4
|7.74
|6
|0
|0
|2
|50.0
|55
|46
|43
|CLUB
|HR
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|WP
|Cleveland
|5
|5
|8
|0
|72
|1
|Texas
|2
|2
|21
|0
|50
|0
|Toronto
|2
|1
|28
|0
|52
|0
|Houston
|6
|3
|24
|1
|58
|2
|Oakland
|4
|1
|17
|2
|49
|1
|Tampa Bay
|5
|1
|19
|0
|68
|4
|Minnesota
|9
|1
|15
|0
|47
|1
|Kansas City
|8
|8
|21
|1
|49
|4
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|2
|10
|2
|29
|1
|L.A. Angels
|6
|2
|23
|0
|56
|4
|Detroit
|12
|5
|21
|0
|43
|1
|Boston
|9
|6
|20
|0
|50
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|10
|3
|21
|0
|46
|1
|Baltimore
|6
|3
|12
|0
|38
|5
|Seattle
|11
|4
|30
|0
|42
|2
