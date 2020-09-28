https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15603112.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 27
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.265
|.445
|.330
|60
|2083
|292
|552
|927
|118
|7
|81
|278
|Chicago White Sox
|.261
|.453
|.326
|60
|2047
|306
|534
|928
|94
|6
|96
|294
|Baltimore
|.258
|.429
|.321
|60
|2026
|274
|523
|870
|102
|7
|77
|264
|Toronto
|.255
|.441
|.325
|60
|2023
|302
|516
|892
|104
|4
|88
|288
|L.A. Angels
|.248
|.430
|.332
|60
|2020
|294
|501
|869
|97
|8
|85
|285
|N.Y. Yankees
|.247
|.447
|.342
|60
|1915
|315
|473
|856
|87
|7
|94
|301
|Detroit
|.245
|.397
|.303
|58
|1893
|249
|463
|751
|78
|12
|62
|242
|Kansas City
|.244
|.402
|.309
|60
|1988
|248
|485
|800
|97
|7
|68
|237
|Minnesota
|.242
|.427
|.315
|60
|1937
|269
|468
|828
|81
|3
|91
|258
|Houston
|.240
|.408
|.312
|60
|1992
|279
|478
|812
|103
|12
|69
|268
|Tampa Bay
|.238
|.425
|.328
|60
|1975
|289
|470
|839
|105
|12
|80
|274
|Cleveland
|.228
|.372
|.317
|60
|1959
|248
|446
|729
|96
|5
|59
|234
|Seattle
|.226
|.370
|.309
|60
|1929
|254
|435
|713
|88
|5
|60
|244
|Oakland
|.225
|.396
|.322
|60
|1908
|274
|430
|756
|91
|11
|71
|264
|Texas
|.217
|.364
|.285
|60
|1936
|224
|420
|704
|80
|9
|62
|204
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|4
|9
|21
|187
|8
|545
|31
|9
|51
|943
|0
|45
|59
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|13
|24
|179
|1
|571
|20
|8
|44
|860
|1
|39
|48
|0
|Baltimore
|15
|10
|27
|164
|5
|514
|19
|14
|32
|881
|0
|43
|42
|0
|Toronto
|8
|14
|12
|203
|4
|508
|33
|6
|39
|829
|0
|39
|47
|0
|L.A. Angels
|6
|18
|25
|239
|8
|490
|21
|8
|49
|935
|0
|36
|36
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|1
|11
|30
|251
|5
|480
|27
|7
|51
|873
|1
|48
|37
|0
|Detroit
|1
|14
|19
|147
|1
|567
|19
|6
|42
|764
|0
|29
|46
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|10
|18
|172
|3
|527
|49
|20
|28
|833
|1
|31
|62
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|14
|29
|186
|9
|528
|14
|7
|38
|779
|0
|20
|39
|0
|Houston
|6
|13
|23
|192
|5
|440
|22
|11
|39
|885
|0
|20
|49
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|14
|28
|243
|9
|608
|48
|9
|38
|860
|0
|33
|52
|0
|Cleveland
|7
|16
|24
|239
|4
|517
|25
|10
|40
|875
|0
|30
|46
|0
|Seattle
|3
|12
|30
|207
|5
|545
|50
|16
|35
|813
|0
|23
|47
|0
|Oakland
|2
|14
|39
|238
|5
|524
|26
|3
|44
|895
|1
|26
|33
|0
|Texas
|2
|18
|24
|167
|3
|548
|49
|14
|33
|736
|1
|40
|40
|0
