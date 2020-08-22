Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 21

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .264 .473 .323 27 921 137 243 436 42 2 49 130
Baltimore .258 .451 .322 26 893 129 230 403 52 2 39 126
Boston .256 .428 .320 27 930 125 238 398 53 4 33 118
N.Y. Yankees .255 .475 .344 25 793 135 202 377 36 2 45 129
Toronto .253 .454 .314 24 822 112 208 373 34 1 43 109
Tampa Bay .248 .444 .337 27 896 146 222 398 55 8 35 136
Kansas City .247 .414 .305 26 846 104 209 350 47 2 30 101
Houston .246 .415 .329 26 910 139 224 378 50 7 30 136
Minnesota .239 .408 .319 27 877 128 210 358 29 1 39 125
Detroit .233 .415 .293 24 795 112 185 330 36 5 33 106
L.A. Angels .231 .419 .315 27 917 123 212 384 40 3 42 121
Oakland .226 .423 .328 27 886 136 200 375 38 7 41 130
Seattle .219 .359 .299 28 919 110 201 330 39 3 28 103
Texas .213 .352 .297 25 812 99 173 286 39 4 22 91
Cleveland .204 .327 .314 26 834 102 170 273 30 2 23 96

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 0 5 11 72 0 256 8 3 22 360 0 14 27 0
Baltimore 5 6 9 79 3 214 10 5 13 379 0 16 19 0
Boston 2 2 11 78 3 248 6 4 24 389 0 24 28 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 4 16 94 2 207 11 2 18 350 0 14 16 0
Toronto 5 7 4 72 2 203 13 4 14 324 0 15 20 0
Tampa Bay 0 6 7 116 2 260 10 3 20 365 0 15 24 0
Kansas City 2 6 10 63 0 228 17 10 13 342 0 19 29 0
Houston 3 5 13 102 4 207 13 5 23 424 0 8 28 0
Minnesota 1 9 13 93 4 238 6 4 13 335 0 4 16 0
Detroit 0 7 11 60 0 245 7 0 18 307 0 10 17 0
L.A. Angels 1 8 10 106 4 229 7 1 18 393 0 19 19 0
Oakland 2 6 19 118 2 271 13 2 22 405 0 10 18 0
Seattle 2 5 13 95 2 249 29 6 18 382 0 15 20 0
Texas 1 6 13 86 2 217 24 5 17 336 0 17 15 0
Cleveland 2 3 17 119 2 230 8 3 24 391 0 11 16 0

___