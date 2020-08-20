Recommended Video:

THROUGH AUGUST 19

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Baltimore .262 .457 .326 24 828 123 217 378 52 2 35 120
Chicago White Sox .258 .452 .316 25 846 118 218 382 37 2 41 111
Boston .254 .422 .318 25 856 110 217 361 52 4 28 103
N.Y. Yankees .254 .475 .346 24 756 130 192 359 34 2 43 124
Tampa Bay .248 .441 .336 25 824 131 204 363 50 8 31 121
Toronto .245 .445 .305 21 731 94 179 325 30 1 38 92
Kansas City .245 .410 .304 25 812 97 199 333 46 2 28 94
Houston .245 .418 .327 24 840 126 206 351 46 6 29 123
Minnesota .236 .409 .314 25 810 119 191 331 26 0 38 117
Detroit .231 .416 .294 22 723 102 167 301 34 5 30 96
L.A. Angels .227 .421 .310 25 843 115 191 355 37 2 41 113
Oakland .224 .414 .326 25 823 126 184 341 32 7 37 120
Seattle .221 .361 .302 26 856 102 189 309 36 3 26 97
Texas .214 .350 .299 23 742 88 159 260 36 4 19 80
Cleveland .200 .329 .312 24 764 95 153 251 28 2 22 90

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Baltimore 4 6 9 73 3 195 10 5 12 358 0 16 18 0
Chicago White Sox 0 5 9 66 0 238 6 3 21 338 0 12 25 0
Boston 2 2 10 72 3 234 6 4 23 358 0 24 27 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 4 16 92 2 202 10 2 18 337 0 14 16 0
Tampa Bay 0 5 7 105 2 239 10 2 20 341 0 15 22 0
Toronto 3 5 4 62 2 180 13 4 12 284 0 14 19 0
Kansas City 2 6 9 62 0 220 17 10 13 328 0 19 28 0
Houston 3 5 12 93 4 185 11 4 23 391 0 8 25 0
Minnesota 1 8 12 84 3 218 6 4 11 298 0 4 15 0
Detroit 0 7 10 57 0 220 7 0 17 278 0 11 15 0
L.A. Angels 1 8 7 98 4 211 7 1 17 347 0 19 19 0
Oakland 2 6 18 110 1 251 11 2 21 377 0 10 16 0
Seattle 1 5 13 89 2 228 28 6 18 359 0 15 20 0
Texas 1 5 12 80 2 189 22 5 17 315 0 13 14 0
Cleveland 1 3 16 109 2 212 8 3 23 347 0 10 16 0

___