THROUGH AUGUST 16

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
N.Y. Yankees .266 .481 .353 21 668 119 178 321 33 1 36 113
Baltimore .265 .467 .331 21 722 112 191 337 46 2 32 110
Kansas City .251 .426 .307 22 733 92 184 312 43 2 27 89
Boston .250 .420 .311 22 755 95 189 317 41 3 27 89
Chicago White Sox .250 .423 .311 22 745 96 186 315 32 2 31 89
Tampa Bay .248 .436 .340 23 755 121 187 329 47 7 27 112
Toronto .241 .439 .302 18 622 74 150 273 25 1 32 72
Minnesota .237 .415 .314 22 704 108 167 292 20 0 35 106
Houston .237 .405 .327 21 734 109 174 297 40 4 25 106
Detroit .235 .435 .299 19 625 93 147 272 31 5 28 89
Oakland .230 .430 .333 22 731 118 168 314 27 7 35 113
L.A. Angels .225 .424 .311 22 746 104 168 316 30 2 38 102
Texas .224 .360 .302 20 644 77 144 232 32 4 16 70
Seattle .218 .350 .301 23 754 86 164 264 34 3 20 82
Cleveland .203 .330 .312 22 698 83 142 230 24 2 20 78

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
N.Y. Yankees 0 3 13 78 2 174 9 2 17 300 0 11 12 0
Baltimore 4 5 9 65 2 170 9 5 10 314 0 15 16 0
Kansas City 2 6 8 54 0 192 13 9 13 296 0 19 24 0
Boston 2 0 9 57 1 200 5 4 19 310 0 21 26 0
Chicago White Sox 0 3 8 60 0 210 5 3 18 308 0 8 23 0
Tampa Bay 0 5 6 102 2 220 10 2 19 320 0 15 20 0
Toronto 2 4 3 53 2 155 13 4 10 247 0 12 16 0
Minnesota 1 8 11 72 3 192 3 3 7 246 0 2 12 0
Houston 1 4 11 89 3 168 10 4 18 351 0 6 20 0
Detroit 0 6 10 49 0 190 6 0 16 236 0 8 12 0
Oakland 2 5 17 99 1 221 11 2 19 335 0 9 12 0
L.A. Angels 0 7 6 90 4 183 7 0 14 308 0 18 19 0
Texas 0 5 10 65 2 161 21 4 15 266 0 12 13 0
Seattle 1 4 11 81 2 205 21 6 17 315 0 13 17 0
Cleveland 1 2 14 97 2 190 5 3 20 308 0 10 15 0

___